WATCH: Would-be burglar caught on camera trying to block CCTV in Peterborough

He cut CCTV wiring at one address and tilted security cameras at another

A would-be burglar who tried to tamper with CCTV cameras to hide his crimes has been jailed.

Dawid Gabryelski, 20, cut CCTV wiring at Tops Barbers, in Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough, in the early hours of 27 October last year, before trying to break into the shop.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “Failing to get in, he then moved two doors up from the barbers to Golden Takeaway, where he tried to force a door open and turned CCTV cameras up to obscure the view.

Main image: A still form the CCTV footage. Inset: Dawid Gabryelski

“Five days later, on 1 November, he returned to the same two businesses and again tried to force entry but failed.”

Gabryelski, of Welland Close, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, April 1, where he was sentenced to 17 months in prison after being found guilty of four counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

PC Jack Jenkins, who investigated, said: “Gabryelski tried to cover up his actions but was unsuccessful and was captured on camera, before returning to the crime scenes for a second attempt.

“He has been on remand in prison since his arrest and will now serve the sentence for his crimes.”