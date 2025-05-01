WATCH: Thief caught on CCTV stealing moped in Peterborough before police arrest him outside court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say the man has “an extensive criminal history” – including weapons offences and burglaries

A thief who caught on CCTV stealing a motorcycle in Peterborough and riding it in Cathedral Square has been jailed and banned from driving.

Dawid Gabryelski, 20, took a black Lexmoto motorcycle from the driveway of a house in Fletton Avenue, Fletton, at about 3.15am on 15 October last year.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “At just after 7am the same morning, Gabryelski was captured on CCTV riding the stolen bike in Cathedral Square.

Main image: A still from the CCTV footage. Inset: Dawid Gabryelski

“The following morning, Gabryelski, of London Road, Woodston, Peterborough, was seen in Wentworth Street, which was reported to police by CCTV operators.

“After a foot chase he managed to evade police, but he was caught by a plain-clothed officer outside Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (29 April) where he was banned from driving for a year and sentenced to six months in prison after admitting taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The sentence will be served alongside a 17-month prison term he was given on 1 April after he was found guilty of four counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal, relating to two businesses in Millfield, Peterborough.

Detective Constable Hannah Worthington, who investigated, said: “Gabryelski is well-known to police for having an extensive criminal history including burglaries, theft, drugs and weapon offences.

“This was some great work by CCTV operators, who initially spotted Gabryelski and reported it to us, and then the officers who deployed to arrest him.”