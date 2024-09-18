WATCH: Police snare county lines drug dealer hiding in Peterborough garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives had been investigating a drugs line selling drugs between London and Peterborough

A county lines drug dealer has been sent back to prison after admitting continuing to be involved in class A dealing and breaching a court order.

Heraldo Alves Te, 28, who was jailed in 2020 for class A drug dealing, was made subject of a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) with various conditions including not being in contact with anyone under 18 or being in possession of more than one mobile phone.

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “Earlier this year, detectives investigating the running of a drugs line selling heroin and crack cocaine between London and Peterborough attributed the “deal line” mobile phone to Alves Te.

Heraldo Alves Te

“Analysis showed it moving consistently with a mobile phone Alves Te had supplied to agencies as his ‘personal’ phone number and contained clear messaging relating to the supply of drugs.

“On May 13 this year, Alves Te was spotted by police in Raleigh Way, Westwood, Peterborough, but ran away when they tried to stop him.

“He was found hiding in a garden and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”

Alves Te, of Norman Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Detective Constable Emily Richardson, who investigated, commented: “The CBO was put in place to protect young people from being exploited by Alves Te, and prevent him from continuing to deal drugs once he was released from prison.

“As a force we are working hard to tackle drug issues in our county and information from the public can be a huge help with our communities being extra eyes and ears for us, so I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug dealing to get in touch.”