WATCH: Police discover £400,000 cannabis factories in Ramsey
Police have uncovered a £400,000 cannabis growing operation in Ramsey.
Officers seized 401 cannabis plants that were growing in a variety of locations in Middle Drove.
The cannabis plants, which have a combined street value of more than £400,000, were found in n caravans, containers, stables and sheds.
Police say that no arrests have been made and their investigation is ongoing.
The discovery was made on August 7 by officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Team, supported by the Rural Crime Action Team.
Police have warned that there are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:
The signs of a cannabis factory
- Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night
- Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside
- Bright lights in rooms throughout the night
- Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills can also be an indicator
- A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans
- An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.