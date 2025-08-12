WATCH: Police discover £400,000 cannabis factories in Ramsey

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:06 BST
Police have uncovered a £400,000 cannabis growing operation in Ramsey.

Officers seized 401 cannabis plants that were growing in a variety of locations in Middle Drove.

The cannabis plants, which have a combined street value of more than £400,000, were found in n caravans, containers, stables and sheds.

Police say that no arrests have been made and their investigation is ongoing.

Some of the cannabis plants found by police in Ramsey

The discovery was made on August 7 by officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Team, supported by the Rural Crime Action Team.

Police have warned that there are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:

The signs of a cannabis factory

  • Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night
  • Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside
  • Bright lights in rooms throughout the night
  • Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills can also be an indicator
  • A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans
  • An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.
