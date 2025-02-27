“This was a public place and in a usually busy part of town”

A man who was found in possession of a knife in a Peterborough city centre recreation ground has been jailed for more than nine months.

Damian Szczeluba, 36, was spotted on CCTV waving a knife around in Stanley Recreation Ground on Friday morning (21 February).

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “While he did not appear to be threatening anyone, Szczeluba was pacing up and down alongside a wall, waving the knife in the air.

A still from the CCTV footage

“While police were on their way, another call came in, this time from a member of the public who was walking through the park.

“Szczeluba, of Bridge Street, Peterborough, was arrested after being found in possession of a three-inch folding lock knife.”

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (22 February) where he was sentenced to a total of 43 weeks in prison, which included the activation of a previously suspended sentence, after admitting being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Szczeluba was handed a 22-week suspended prison sentence in December last year for criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker after he ripped a television from a hotel wall and spat at a police officer.

PC Leo Clarke, who investigated, said: “Szczeluba has a previous conviction for being in possession of a weapon, and even though it was 15 years ago, it remains on his record and was considered in court when the sentence was imposed – with the minimum sentence to be at least six months in prison.

“This was a great spot by CCTV operators, and I would like to thank the member of the public who also contacted us. While Szczeluba did not threaten anyone, this was a public place and in a usually busy part of town and could have been frightening for anyone who came across it.”

Anyone with information or concerns about someone who carries a weapon can be reported via our weapons advice webpage.