WATCH: Man caught drink driving in Peterborough for the second time this year

He was found slumped over the steering wheel with bottles of vodka in the footwell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was caught drink driving in Peterborough for a second time this year despite already being banned from the roads.

Deividas Dirzininkas, 38, was found by police slumped over the steering wheel of a van in a layby on the A1 at Wittering, near Peterborough, on 6 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police body cam footage featured here shows his breath test and subsequent arrest.

A still from the police body cam footage.

Cambs Police said: “Bottles of Vodka could be seen in the footwell, and Dirzininkas was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

“He was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test and blew 103 in custody – almost three times the legal limit of 35.

“Checks revealed he had been disqualified from driving for 20 months in April after being convicted of drink driving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dirzininkas, of Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 December, where he was sentenced to 150 hours’ unpaid work and had 10 points added to his licence after admitting the offences.

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “Dirzininkas made the decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated for the second time in a year, aware that what he was doing was a criminal offence.

“I urge anyone planning to have a drink away from home to arrange alternative transport and do their part in making the roads a safer place.”

The case comes as part of the force's festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.