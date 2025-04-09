WATCH: Jail for thief who targeted charity shop in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV captured him putting on the coat he had just stolen

A thief has been jailed after being caught stealing from a Peterborough city centre charity shop.

Jamie Burnham, 40, was detained by council enforcement officers on the morning of Friday, 4 April, after they received reports of a theft from Sue Ryder, in Bridge Street.

Cambs Police said the council officers found a stolen coat on him and returned it to the charity shop before calling police who arrived and arrested him.

A still from the CCTV footage as the man puts on the stolen coat.

Burnham, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (7 April) where he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after admitting theft from a shop.

PC Megan Gould, who investigated, said: “Burnham had already been dispersed from the city centre by the council’s enforcement officers after he was found to be drunk and causing a nuisance, however he returned and had the audacity to steal from a charity shop.

“We are working closely with partners, including retailers in the city centre, to drive down theft and anti-social behaviour in the area and put offenders before the courts.”