WATCH: "It's absolutely outrageous madam" - police scold drink-driving Peterborough mother with child in car after head-on collision

By Gemma Gadd
Published 9th Oct 2024, 09:33 BST
“Your son is in your car and you’ve been driving like that? – It’s absolutely outrageous madam.”

A mother who was caught drink-driving after being involved in a head-on collision while her young son was in the car has been disqualified.

Inesa Memlika, 44, was arrested on 20 September after police were called out to a collision in Atherston Avenue, Netherton, Peterborough.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “She had been driving a black Mercedes A Class with her seven-year-old son in the car when she collided head-on with a silver Vauxhall Corsa, causing damage to both cars.

The scene of the head-on collision in Atherston Avenue.

“Memlika, of Kirby Walk, Netherton, was initially found to be more than three-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit and remained more than twice over after arriving in custody via a hospital check-up.”

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 7) where she admitted drink driving and was disqualified for 20 months.

PC Ben Chance, from the Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Luckily no one was seriously injured as a result of the collision. Memlika’s actions were incredibly selfish, not only putting herself and other road users at risk, but also her own child. There is absolutely no excuse for drink driving.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and gives the public the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.

