Police told him “You’re bringing attention to yourself by saying ‘f**k you’ as we drive past you”

A drug dealer from Wisbech who was found carrying an imitation firearm has been jailed.

Miguel Mota, 18, was stopped by neighbourhood officers in De Havilland Road, Wisbech, on 9 June, after he shouted abuse at them and then tried to run.

See below for the police bodycam footage of Mota’s arrest.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine after 45 individual bags of the drug and £25 cash were found in his pocket, and possession of an imitation firearm, after a BB gun was found in his backpack.”

Mota, of South Brink, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to both offences and was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (11 October).

Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse for carrying a firearm, even if it is an imitation, and I am glad we were able to stop Mota before it could be used to intimidate or harm someone.

“Drug dealing and associated criminality can have a massive impact on the community, so I would encourage anyone with information about drug use and dealing to report it to us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report to police online via the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.