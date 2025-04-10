WATCH: Dashcam captures moment Peterborough drink driver crashes car at almost 120mph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“It could have ended much worse for anyone he encountered on the roads that night”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drink driver who crashed his car at almost 120mph has been banned from the roads.

Michael Bailey, 30, was caught on his own dashcam driving dangerously on the northbound A1, at Water Newton, near Peterborough, at about 1.30am on 18 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He was driving well above the speed limit, swerving across lanes and almost crashing into a lorry before losing control, rolling and ending up in a field.

A still from the dashcam footage shortly before the driver loses control on the A1.

“It was estimated he was doing about 116mph just before the collision.

“Bailey had to be released by the fire service before being taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.

“A blood test also found him to be more than twice the legal alcohol limit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (2 April), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Bailey, of Ringwood, Bretton, Peterborough, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, having pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for two years.

PC Callum Watson said: “Bailey was incredibly lucky to have suffered only minor injuries from a crash at this speed. It could have ended much worse, for Bailey or anyone he encountered on the roads that night.”

For more on road safety, please visit the dedicated section on the force website.