WATCH: CCTV catches man throwing mayonnaise, bread and eggs at magistrates court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The man also kicked and spat at police, urinated in his cell, smashed a car window and stole from a shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who kicked and spat at police officers after being denied entry to a magistrates’ court has been sent to prison.

Mohammed Fatah, 26, threatened to damage Peterborough Magistrates’ Court building on 18 September after being told he could not enter, according to Cambs police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was arrested but only after assaulting the two officers, and his bad behaviour continued in custody as he urinated in and damaged his cell,” a force spokesperson explained.

A still from the CCTV footage as mayonnaise is launched at the court doors

“It was not the first time Fatah had been to the magistrates’ court that summer.

“On 10 July he was caught on CCTV walking up to the entrance and throwing pots of eggs, mayonnaise, and bread at the door.”

Fatah, of no fixed abode, appeared back at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (11 October) and was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting three counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, theft of £20 worth of cleaning products from Savers, in Westgate, Peterborough city centre, and making threats to destroy or damage property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also told to pay £130 in compensation to the driver of a car he had smashed the window of in Lincoln Road, Millfield, on 8 October.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Detective Sergeant Sian Thomas commented: “As police officers, we come to work knowing the dangers of the role, but being abused for doing our job is unacceptable.

“I would like to thank all those affected by Fatah’s crimes for reporting them to us.”