WATCH: Burglar breaks into Peterborough restaurant and steals charity money before being caught with brick in his pocket

By Gemma Gadd
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:14 BST
A burglar who smashed his way into a restaurant and stole money from a charity box for the homeless has been jailed for six months.

Kamran Tabassam, 38, smashed a window at Chaiwala, in Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough at 4.19am on Thursday 19 June.

Cambs Police said he stole money from the collection box for a charity that helps homeless and deprived people in Peterborough before making off.

Tabassam, of Hankey Street, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to burglary at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (1 September), where he was jailed.

A still from the CCTV footage shared by Cambs Police.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon and using threatening behaviour with the intent to cause fear in connection with an incident at McDonalds, in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, at about 11.30pm on Monday 30 June.

A force spokesperson said: “He refused to leave after being caught smoking in the toilets and then threatened staff, who pressed the panic button.

"Tabassam was found outside by police officers with a corner of a broken brick in his pocket.”

He also admitted three counts of theft, for which he was must pay compensation of £99.

PC Stephen Elliot, who investigated, said: “Tabassam caused considerable distress to those involved in these incidents, and I hope the sentence reassures them and the public that this type of behaviour is taken seriously by us and the courts.”

