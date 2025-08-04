WATCH as Peterborough woman hits neighbour over his head with a spade

A Peterborough woman who hit her neighbour over the head with a spade after a long-running dispute has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Lloyd (44) attacked the man outside the back of the victim’s property in George Street, Woodston, Peterborough.

The attack took place at about 9.30pm on May 14, 2023.

The neighbours had been in dispute about various issues for three years before Lloyd launched her attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Peterborough woman has been jailed after hitting her neighbour over the head with a spade

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a cut to his head that required hospital treatment.

Lloyd, of no known address, admitted grievous bodily harm without intent.

At Peterborough Crown Court on July 31 she was jailed for 10 months.

DC Lloyd Davis said: “Catherine Lloyd’s behaviour in this case was completely unacceptable.

“Irrespective of any ongoing dispute, violence like this is not the answer.

“I’m pleased the victim can now move on.”