Wanted man arrested in Corby after major police search

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 12:23 BST
A man who was the subject of a police appeal has been charged.

Members of the public were asked for help to find Nino Awad yesterday (Wednesday, September 10) amid police searches in the Hubble Road area.

With help from PD Bryn and local CCTV operatives, officers arrested 34-year-old Nino Awad in Rockingham Road, Corby, shortly before 10.30am yesterday on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Awad, of Norburn, Bretton in Peterborough, was subsequently charged with one count of harassment – breach of restraining order on conviction - and was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, September 11).

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice