Wanted man arrested in Corby after major police search
A man who was the subject of a police appeal has been charged.
Members of the public were asked for help to find Nino Awad yesterday (Wednesday, September 10) amid police searches in the Hubble Road area.
With help from PD Bryn and local CCTV operatives, officers arrested 34-year-old Nino Awad in Rockingham Road, Corby, shortly before 10.30am yesterday on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.
Awad, of Norburn, Bretton in Peterborough, was subsequently charged with one count of harassment – breach of restraining order on conviction - and was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, September 11).