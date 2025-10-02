Violent gang who lured men online in series of "calculated and disturbing crimes" in Peterborough are jailed

A group of individuals who orchestrated a series of violent and calculated attacks on men in Peterborough have been sentenced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between August and September last year, three men, two women and a teenage boy targeted victims using fake online profiles to trick them into believing they were meeting girls they had been speaking to, Cambs Police said

Upon their arrival in Ramsey, the victims were “ambushed, threatened, assaulted, and forced to transfer thousands of pounds under duress”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a complex investigation by the constabulary, the group have now been sentenced.

The gang, pictured from top, left: Tristian Vernon-Harriott, Jonathan Stokes, Keileigh Spencer, Jesse Morgan-Smith, Michelle Bailey and David Chapman.

A force spokesperson said: “The first incident took place on 14 August when a 37-year-old man arrived in Queen Mary Close, Ramsey. The girl he was meeting turned out to be 19-year-old Keileigh Spencer who was recording him.

“As the victim approached Spencer, Tristian Vernon-Harriott came out from some bushes and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over his phone and passcode.

“Vernon-Harriott demanded £10,000, poured water over the victim’s head, and forced him to drink from a puddle. Eventually £25,100 was transferred over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two weeks later on 29 August, a 25-year-old man was lured to the same area of Ramsey to meet Spencer where he was attacked with a hammer, kicked in the face, and forced to falsely confess to crimes on camera by Jesse Morgan-Smith and a 16 year-old boy. The victim transferred £13,780 from his account and had his vehicle stolen after he was held overnight by the group and another man, Jonathan Stokes.

“On 5 September, a 45-year-old man was taken to a grain store after meeting Spencer in Ramsey. He was repeatedly punched by Morgan-Smith and forced to apply for a £10,000 loan and held overnight. David Chapman and his partner Michelle Bailey were also present throughout the evening. A total of £2,200 was transferred from the victim’s account.

“In the final attack on September 7, a 23-year-old man suffered a broken nose and fractured cheekbone after being assaulted by Vernon-Harriott and Morgan-Smith at the same location.

“A machete was held to his leg while banking details were demanded. He was driven home and his vehicle stolen. The £585 in his bank account was also removed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives used CCTV, banking records, and mobile phone data to identify the suspects and link the incidents.

Following an eight-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court, the group were sentenced on October 1.

David Chapman, 43, of The Avenue, Ramsey, was found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Jonathan Stokes, 36, of Mallard Close, Ramsey, was found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail, acquiring criminal property and dangerous driving. He was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Bailey, 40, of The Avenue, Ramsey, was found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail, two counts of acquiring criminal property and two counts of transferring criminal property. She was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison.

Tristian Vernon-Harriott, 20, of Queen Mary Close, Ramsey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail, possession of articles to be used in fraud and acquiring criminal property. He was jailed for 10 years and two months.

Keileigh Spencer, 19, of Queen Mary Close, Ramsey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail. She was jailed for eight years and four months.

Jesse Morgan-Smith, 18, of Field Road, Ramsey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail, possession of a knife, acquiring criminal property and being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. He was jailed for eight years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16 year-old boy, from St Neots, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail. He was jailed for three years and four months.

Detective Constable Hannah Moore, who investigated, commented: “These were calculated and deeply disturbing crimes. The victims were subjected to terrifying ordeals, physical violence and psychological abuse, leaving lasting emotional and physical scars.

“The group showed no remorse, using fear and humiliation to extort money. Thanks to the bravery of the victims and work of our officers, we have been able to bring those responsible to justice.”