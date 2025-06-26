"Vile" paedophile from Peterborough who asked his child victim to call him "daddy" is jailed

A paedophile who asked a 13 year-old girl to call him “daddy” has been jailed for more than four years.

Mickey Boots, 28, of London Road, Yaxley, began speaking to the victim from Lancashire when he added her on Snapchat.

They also spoke on Whatsapp, with Boots claiming he was 17 and the girl repeatedly telling him she was 13.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Boots encouraged her to touch herself and asked to see inappropriate images of her.

“He also sent her some inappropriate photos in return and asked her to save his number in her phone as “daddy”. Boots also called her while touching himself.”

The conversations went on for three days before ending.

The victim reported Boots to Lancashire Police and Cambridgeshire officers attended his home to arrest him and seize devices.

The spokesperson went on: “In interview, Boots became agitated and accused officers of “antagonising” him when phone recordings of him speaking to the victim were played.”

On Monday (23 June), at Peterborough Crown Court, Boots was jailed for four-and-a-half years, having pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communications with a child and cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Inspector George Neal said: “Boots took advantage of the victim to send horrific photos and pressure her into sending photos of herself, which is absolutely vile.

"Abuse, such as this, can have lasting and serious implications for victims, especially children, so I’m glad that this sentence will deter others from committing such offences.”

For more on child abuse, including how to report it and spot the signs, please visit the dedicated pages on the force website.