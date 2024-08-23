Two-vehicle collision leads to suspended sentence for Peterborough drink driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“It was extremely fortunate that no one was injured in the collision”

A drink driver who was found to be almost four times the legal limit has been disqualified for three years.

Police were called to Taverners Road, Millfield, Peterborough in the early hours of July 30 following a two vehicle collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martins Boinarovics, 38, admitted to being the driver and was arrested after failing a routine roadside breath test.

Martins Boinarovics has been banned from driving for three years

Boinarovics, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough was charged with drink driving after giving a reading of 135 in custody – almost four times the legal limit of 35.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 16), where he was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He also received a three-year driving disqualification and 180 hours’ unpaid work.

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “It was extremely fortunate that no one was injured in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are intending on having a drink, please arrange alternative modes of transport as getting behind the wheel while intoxicated has the potential to bring harm to you, pedestrians, or other road users.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.