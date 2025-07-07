Two men jailed after unprovoked attack in Peterborough left victim with serious head injuries.

Two men have been jailed for their role in a unprovoked attack in Peterborough that left their victim with serious head injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brutal attack by Bruno Cerquijcini (46), Dumitru Costache (41) and Robert Cojocario (47), took place outside a shop in Eastfield Road, Eastfield.

Their 46-year-old victim suffered fractured eye sockets and lacerations to the head following the unprovoked attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A court was told how victim had been with a woman and another 42-year-old man.

Robert Cojocario and Dumitru Costache

The 42-year-old was the first to be attacked when he was punched in the face by Costache and then pushed to the ground, unconscious, by Cojocario.

The 46 year old was then punched to the ground by Costache before Cerquijcini struck him to the head with an axe, leaving him with serious head injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital following the assault in the early hours of July 24 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers later arrested Cerquijcini and Costache at the former’s home in Eastfield Road, while Cojocario was arrested later that day in Monument Street, Eastfield.

Costache, of Atkinson Street, Eastgate, Peterborough, was jailed for three years and ten months and Cojocario, of Pendered Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was jailed for a year at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (2 July).

Both had previously admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Cerquijcini was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, at the same court after previously admitting being possession of an axe and inflicting GBH without intent.

Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and violent attack which had a significant impact on the victims, short term and long term.”