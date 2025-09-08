Thief jailed for more than six months after repeatedly targeting same store in Peterborough

A thief who targeted a One Stop shop in Peterborough five times has been jailed.

Luke Nash (42) stole from the shop in St Pauls Road, New England, five times between July 27 and August 12.

He also stole £100 of laundry products from the Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, Peterborough, on July 27.

Nash, of Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was sentenced to six months and two weeks in prison and ordered to pay £430 in compensation after admitting the offences.

The One Stop shop in St Paul's in Peterborough

PC Joe Malton, from the northern Spree Offender Team, said: “Offenders who repeatedly target specific shops can have a significant impact on those businesses, and particularly staff.

“We remain committed to targeting serial offenders and I would like to thank the businesses who have helped us with this by reporting.”