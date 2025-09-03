Thief jailed after attempted theft of donation tin from Peterborough's Sue Ryder charity shop

A man has been jailed after trying to steal a donation tin from a charity shop in act that forced the outlet’s temporary closure.

Joshua Preece (20) went to the Sue Ryder charity shop in Bridge Street, Peterborough, and as he approached the till area tried to remove the tin but failed and ran from the shop.

In his attempt to remove the tin, he pulled the till over and damaged it.

Police were called and Preece was found nearby.

He was arrested and went on to admit attempted theft from a shop and criminal damage.

But the damage forced the shop to close for a time which meant a loss of donations.

The incident occurred at about 9.45am on August 21.

Preece, of Fallow Drive, Eaton Socon, was jailed for 12 weeks at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on August 22.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation.

PC Rebecca Risebrow said: “This was a despicable crime - it doesn’t get much lower than trying to steal from a cancer support charity.

“Although Preece was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal, the damage he caused forced the shop to close and subsequently lose donations.”