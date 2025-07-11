Thief is jailed after shoplifting spree in Peterborough

A serial thief who stole more than £850 of goods in a week from shops in Peterborough has been jailed.

Kyle Genower (28) went on the shoplifting spree in Peterborough between June 20 and June 28, stealing various items totalling £875.

He stole from Esso, in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, twice from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, twice from the Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, and three times from BP, in Bretton Way, Bretton.

Genower, of Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, admitted the eight thefts at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on July 4.

A shoplifter in Peterborough has been jailed

He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £350 in compensation.

PC Sam Malton, who investigated, said: “Retail crime is an issue that continues to affect the businesses and their staff.

“We are committed to tackling this issue by identifying offenders and putting them before the courts.”

