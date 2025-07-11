Thief is jailed after shoplifting spree in Peterborough
Kyle Genower (28) went on the shoplifting spree in Peterborough between June 20 and June 28, stealing various items totalling £875.
He stole from Esso, in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, twice from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, twice from the Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, and three times from BP, in Bretton Way, Bretton.
Genower, of Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, admitted the eight thefts at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on July 4.
He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £350 in compensation.
PC Sam Malton, who investigated, said: “Retail crime is an issue that continues to affect the businesses and their staff.
“We are committed to tackling this issue by identifying offenders and putting them before the courts.”