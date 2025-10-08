Thief in Peterborough banned from touching cars for three years after crime spree

A thief has been banned from touching cars for three years after a crime spree in Peterborough.

Luke Edwards (36) of no known address, is now not allowed to touch a car that he does not own after he was involved in incidents involving a theft from a car and two counts of interfering with a vehicle.

The three years do-not-touch criminal behaviour order was made by magistrates who also jailed Edwards for 34 weeks after hearing how he had embarked on a crime spree in September this year.

The court was told that Edwards had thrown a stone at the window of a black Audi parked in Westgate, Peterborough, during September 11 and September 12, and had broken the glass.

He stole a bag containing keys, bank cards, a driving licence and documents relating to the vehicle.

Magistrates were told that on September 18 Edwards had damaged the window of another car parked in Westgate by throwing a brick at it.

Edwards was also seen trying two car door handles in Bretton on September 30.

The court also heard how on September 11 he went to a hairdresser in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough. where he stole a hairdryer worth £99, as well as The Range, in Boongate, Peterborough, where he took two speakers worth about £120 without paying.

Three days later he stole laundry products worth £80 from Co-op, in Loxley, Werrington.

Edwards was identified from CCTV footage and arrested.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, Edwards admitted theft from a motor vehicle, three counts of theft from a shop, criminal damage, and two counts of vehicle interference.

As well as being jailed for 34 weeks he was given a criminal behaviour order for three years which stipulates he must not touch any motor vehicle that does not belong to him without the permission of the owner.

Afterwards, PC Jack Jenkins, from the Spree Offender Team, said: “Edwards is a persistent offender who brazenly stole these items and thought nothing of smashing a car window in the city centre.

“I’m pleased he was identified, has been jailed and also been given a three-year court order, which we can use to help prevent further offending.”