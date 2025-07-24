Teenager robber from Peterborough who punched child and stole his bus pass is sent to young offenders institution

A teenager who attacked a child on a bus in Peterborough has been sent to a young offenders institution.

Kyle Cripps, 18, approached the 13 year-old boy, who was sat with a friend as the bus travelled along Park Road at about 9.15pm on 1 March last year.

“Cripps punched him in the head and demanded he hand over his phone and money before stealing the bus pass,” a Cambs Police spokesperson said.

“Police were called by the bus driver who told Cripps to get off.

“He was arrested by police shortly afterwards in Cowgate, in the city centre, after a short chase.”

Cripps, of Cathwaite, Paston, Peterborough, admitted robbery at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (23 July) and was sentenced to ten months in the institution.

DC James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim which left him having to go to hospital with bruising to the side of his head.

“Violent and unprovoked attacks such as this have a lasting impact on those involved and I hope this result provides some closure for the victim.”