Taser disguised as an iPhone uncovered by police during drugs raid on flat

Police uncovered cannabis, drugs paraphernalia, and a Taser disguised as a mobile phone

A man turned up at his Peterborough flat while police officers were carrying out a drugs warrant has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Gerardas Mocka returned to his flat at Avonside House, in Fletton Quays, and tried to run as he saw police officers but was chased and arrested.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team had arrived at about 6.30am on December 15, 2022, and already arrested Saimon Novikas who was asleep in a bedroom.

“A search of the property uncovered about £450 worth of cannabis, drugs paraphernalia, and a Taser disguised as an Apple iPhone, as well as high-value items that were seized including designer clothing and electrical goods.

“Novikas, 31, admitted £560 in cash found in a bedroom was his and a download of his mobile phone revealed various text messages relating to dealing cannabis.

“Mocka, 31, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (August 16) where he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) after previously admitting possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm – namely the Taser disguised as a mobile phone.

“He was found not guilty of being in possession of criminal property and a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis will lie on file.”

Novikas, of Alfred Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was jailed for 18 months in October last year after admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “We will not tolerate drug dealing in our county, or any of the associated criminality, such as violence and possessing weapons.

“I would urge the public to continue to help us by reporting information about drug use, dealing and production.”