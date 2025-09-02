Suspended jail term for man caught with more than £35,000 worth of drugs in his home

A drug dealer who was caught with more than £35,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and ketamine in his house has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Tristan Lenk (26) was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after a court heard how police found cannabis worth up to £19,350, cocaine worth up to £17,740, and ketamine worth up to £200 at his home in Chatteris.

Police uncovered Tristan Lenk’s drug dealing after carrying out a warrant at his former home in Furrowfields Road on May 7.

They also discovered £7,500 in cash in the house.

Some of the drugs and cash found by police in a house in Chatteris

Lenk, of Balland Field, Willingham, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on August 28, where he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession of criminal property, possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, and possession of ketamine.

He must also complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR).

Detective Constable Gracz, who investigated, said: “This was a great find by our local neighbourhood team who were acting on the concerns raised to them.

“Drug supply and associated criminality has no place in our community, and we will continue to take action against those involved.”

