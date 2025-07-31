Spalding man summoned to court over death of woman (19) in fatal A52 collision

A driver from Spalding has been summoned to court following the death of a teenager in a collision on the A52 near Swaton.

George Rowledge, 27, of Fennell Road, Spalding, is accused of causing death by careless driving.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The summons follows an investigation into a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 on the A52 near Swaton which sadly led to the death of a 19 year-old woman.

"He has also been summoned for three offences of causing serious injury by careless driving arising from the same collision.”

Mr Rowledge is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 28 August 2025.