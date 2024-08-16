Shoplifter's summer stealing spree around Peterborough lands him in jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He admitted to several offences which took place from June to August

A Peterborough man who hid alcohol down his trousers has been jailed for a string of shoplifting offences.

Jay Steen, 29, began a series of thefts in Morrisons, in Lincoln Road, Walton, Peterborough, on June 7, where he stole two bottles of vodka worth a total of £66.50.

Cambs police said he returned to the shop on July 25 and “stole two bottles of wine worth £40 by hiding them down the front of his trousers”.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

A force spokesperson continued: “CCTV operators spotted Steen, of no fixed address, walking across Cathedral Square, Peterborough, on August 13 and, knowing he was wanted for five shoplifting offences, directed officers to Westgate where they arrested him.”

Steen appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 14), where he was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £222.99 in compensation - £133.50 to Morrisons, £19.50 to Poundland and £69.99 to TK Maxx - after admitting the following offences:

• Theft of two bottles of vodka worth £66.50 from Morrisons, Lincoln Road, Walton, on June 7

• Theft of two bottles of wine worth £40 from Morrisons, Lincoln Road, Walton, on July 25

• Theft of Vanish products worth £19.50 from Poundland, Westgate, on August 2

• Theft of a handbag worth £69.99 from TK Maxx in Brotherhood Retail Park, on August 7

• Theft of two sweatshirts of an unknown value from TK Maxx, Queensgate Shopping Centre, on August 11

PC Jay Cullimore, the dedicated Business Improvement District (BID) officer for Peterborough, said: “Thanks to the teamwork between CCTV operators and police, we were able to arrest Steen before he could commit any further offences.

“Consistent reports of retail crime are vital to identifying and taking further action against prolific offenders, such as applying for criminal behaviour orders, so I encourage businesses to continue reporting to us, regardless of the value.”