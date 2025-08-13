Shoplifter who stole bottles of whiskey and washing powder from Peterborough supermarket is jailed

By Gemma Gadd
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:57 BST
A Peterborough shoplifter has been jailed for more than two years after he ignored a warning from the courts.

Brendan Keating, 26, entered Morrisons, in Lincoln Road, Walton, Peterborough, on 25 June and stole four bottles of whisky worth £98.

Cambs Police said he returned to the shop the following day and tried to steal two kegs of beer and was confronted by staff who recovered the goods. However, he went back into the shop and stole washing powder.

Keating, of Belvoir Way, Welland, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (11 August), where he was jailed for 28 months – which included the activation of a two-year suspended sentence he was given in May for a robbery in Peterborough city centre.

PC Gavin Taylor, who investigated, said: “Keating is a prolific offender whose disregard for the law has resulted in him going to prison.

“Thank you to those who reported the offences as we were able to identify and arrest Keating before he could commit further offences.”

