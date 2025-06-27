Shoplifter jailed for a year after 25 thefts from stores across Peterborough
Sam Trawinski (31) targeted shops across Peterborough, including Tesco, Co-op and Sainsbury’s, between April 30 and June 20 and has been sent to prison for a year.
On several occasions he was caught on CCTV filling up carrier bags with goods or concealing items in his clothing and leaving the shops without paying.
Trawinski, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, was arrested in Werrington on the evening of June 20, a few hours after carrying out a theft at Co-op in Loxley Centre.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 23 where he was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to 25 counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft from a shop.
PC Tom Todd, who investigated, said: “Trawinski was brazen in his stealing, carrying out thefts almost every day between May 10 right up until his arrest last week.
“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and has a significant impact on businesses, as well as the staff who often confront these offenders.”
Details of Trawinski’s 26 offences:
Co-op, Oundle Road, theft of various items – 30 April
The Range, Boongate, attempted theft of various items – 2 May
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of vodka worth £134 – 10 May
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of five bottles of vodka – 13 May
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of vodka – 15 May
Co-op, Oundle Road, theft of laundry products – 19 May
Co-op, Oundle Road, theft of laundry products and coffee – 21 May
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of alcohol – 21 May
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of three bottles of alcohol – 26 May
Sainsbury's, Oxney Road, Parnwell, theft of two bottles of vodka – 28 May
Sainsbury's, Oxney Road, Parnwell, theft of various items – 28 May
Premier Store, Robert Avenue, New England, theft of various items – 29 May
Co-op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, theft of meat – 31 May
Sainsbury's, Oxney Road, Parnwell, theft of two bottles of vodka – 31 May
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of Jack Daniels – 2 June
Tesco, Whittlesey Road, Stanground, theft of chocolate – 4 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of two bottles of alcohol – 4 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of two bottles of alcohol – 5 June
Co-op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, theft of meat – 8 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of three bottles of alcohol – 10 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of two bottles of Jack Daniels – 14 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of Jack Daniels – 17 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of five bottles of Jack Daniels – 18 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of three bottles of alcohol – 20 June
Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of alcohol – 20 June
Co-op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, theft of meat – 20 June