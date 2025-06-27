Shoplifter jailed for a year after 25 thefts from stores across Peterborough

A shoplifter who went on a ‘significant spree’ of 25 thefts in less than eight weeks at Peterborough shops has been jailed.

Sam Trawinski (31) targeted shops across Peterborough, including Tesco, Co-op and Sainsbury’s, between April 30 and June 20 and has been sent to prison for a year.

On several occasions he was caught on CCTV filling up carrier bags with goods or concealing items in his clothing and leaving the shops without paying.

Trawinski, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, was arrested in Werrington on the evening of June 20, a few hours after carrying out a theft at Co-op in Loxley Centre.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 23 where he was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to 25 counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft from a shop.

PC Tom Todd, who investigated, said: “Trawinski was brazen in his stealing, carrying out thefts almost every day between May 10 right up until his arrest last week.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and has a significant impact on businesses, as well as the staff who often confront these offenders.”

Details of Trawinski’s 26 offences:

Co-op, Oundle Road, theft of various items – 30 April

The Range, Boongate, attempted theft of various items – 2 May

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of vodka worth £134 – 10 May

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of five bottles of vodka – 13 May

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of vodka – 15 May

Co-op, Oundle Road, theft of laundry products – 19 May

Co-op, Oundle Road, theft of laundry products and coffee – 21 May

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of alcohol – 21 May

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of three bottles of alcohol – 26 May

Sainsbury's, Oxney Road, Parnwell, theft of two bottles of vodka – 28 May

Sainsbury's, Oxney Road, Parnwell, theft of various items – 28 May

Premier Store, Robert Avenue, New England, theft of various items – 29 May

Co-op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, theft of meat – 31 May

Sainsbury's, Oxney Road, Parnwell, theft of two bottles of vodka – 31 May

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of Jack Daniels – 2 June

Tesco, Whittlesey Road, Stanground, theft of chocolate – 4 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of two bottles of alcohol – 4 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of two bottles of alcohol – 5 June

Co-op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, theft of meat – 8 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of three bottles of alcohol – 10 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of two bottles of Jack Daniels – 14 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of Jack Daniels – 17 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of five bottles of Jack Daniels – 18 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of three bottles of alcohol – 20 June

Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, theft of four bottles of alcohol – 20 June

Co-op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, theft of meat – 20 June