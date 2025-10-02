Shoplifter jailed after trying to nab two TVs from Currys store in Peterborough

A convicted shoplifter who tried to steal two televisions from a Peterborough store has been jailed for more than a year.

Hamza Siraj, 22, entered Currys, in Maskew Avenue Retail Park, Peterborough, on 22 July, and tried to steal the TVs but was stopped by staff.

Cambridgeshire Police said it breached a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) he’d been given in July after being convicted of 22 shoplifting and three public order offences.

A force spokesperson added: “Siraj further breached his CBO by stealing from the Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 20 and 21 July, and Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 22 July.”

Siraj, of Cavendish Street, Eastfield, Peterborough, admitted the offences, together with four further thefts, and was jailed for 19 months, including the activation of a 12-month suspended sentence, at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (26 September).

The court also varied the conditions of his CBO, which now states he must not:

• Enter Maskew Avenue Retail Park

• Enter any Co-op or Tesco in Peterborough

• Enter Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Werrington

• Be in possession of any type of bag when entering any store.

PC Joe Malton, from the northern spree offender team, commented: “Siraj has had a significant impact on businesses across Peterborough, having been convicted of 36 shoplifting-related offences this year. I hope this result and CBO gives reassurance that we are working hard to tackle retail crime.”

Anyone with information about Siraj breaching his CBO should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.