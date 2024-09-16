Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He had previously been banned from “touching bikes”

A prolific thief who targeted a Peterborough shop six times in less than a month has been jailed.

Amor Hussain, 43, stole more than £1,400 worth of items from Morrisons Daily, in Bretton, between August 16 and September 12.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Hussain, of no fixed address, was arrested in Lutton Grove, Westwood, Peterborough, after officers found him carrying shopping bags full of items which he admitted had been stolen from the shop.”

Amor Hussain

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 13) where he was jailed for four months and ordered to pay £150 in compensation after admitting six counts of theft.

PC Daniel Young, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the reports from Morrisons, we have been able to apply to the courts to have conditions added to Hussain’s criminal behaviour order.

“This will allow us to have greater powers when it comes to tackling his prolific offending, as we will be able to arrest him and put him before the courts every time he is found to be in breach of the conditions.”

Last year, Hussain was jailed for two years and three months, after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of a pedal cycle, among other things.

The spokesperson continued: “Hussain was made subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order in January 2022, which bans him from entering Peterborough city centre, touching a bike or anything attached to a bike without permission from the owner, being in possession of a bike unless it is his and the police have been notified.

“Anyone with information about Hussain breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.”