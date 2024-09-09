Crime news

The man admitted two counts of theft and possession of class A drugs

A shoplifter who changed his clothes in an attempt to avoid being caught out has been jailed.

Joshua Beeston, 27, was captured on CCTV entering Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, Peterborough, on August 19 where he tried to steal various items by de-tagging them.

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “He was approached by security and removed from the shop but returned less than an hour later in different clothing and stole multiple electrical items.

“He made off but was arrested on Monday (September 2), in Fulbridge Road, Walton, Peterborough, after police were called to the area for another matter and discovered Beeston was wanted on the Police National Computer (PNC).”

Beeston, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of theft from a shop and possession of cocaine and possession of heroin – relating to multiple drug wraps found in his sock following a previous arrest in August.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 3) and after admitting all offences was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of a 16-week suspended sentence that he was given last month for shoplifting offences. He is also required to pay £570 in compensation to Tesco.

PC Hills, who investigated, commented: “Beeston was given a second chance by the courts through a suspended sentence which he completely disregarded and continued to offend.

“De-tagging the items and changing clothes shows that he knew what he was doing and was trying everything to avoid being caught out, and I am grateful the shop reported it to us so we could arrest him and put him before the courts.”