Sexual offences committed in Peterborough rise by 24% as crime overall falls by 3%, according to new figures

The number of sexual offences committed in Peterborough has risen by 24 per cent over a year, according to new data.

Just released figures show the number of sexual offences that were carried out in the year to the end of March 2025 in Peterborough rose to 975 incidents – up from 789 offences the previous 12 months.

The Peterborough data from the Office for National Statistics mirrors the figures for Cambridgeshire which show the number of sexual offences rose by 17 percent – up from 2,465 in the 12 months to the end of March 2024 to 2,880 for the current 12 months – a rise of 415 incidents.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: "Sexual offences remain among our top priorities, as we target offenders and strive to provide a better service for victims.

“While a high number of reports is concerning, it is also reassuring that victims of this type of crime have the confidence to come forward in the knowledge they will be treated with compassion and their report taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

There was also a rise of 24 percent in the number of incidents of the possession of an offensive weapon in Peterborough over the same time – up by 379 incidents from 320 a year earlier.

The police spokesperson said: “We continue to work hard to tackle violent offences, executing warrants, holding dedicated operations and taking part in national initiatives such as amnesties for knives, firearms and weapons now banned under the Offensive Weapons Act such as knuckledusters, extendable batons, and curved swords.”

The number of violence offences has seen a slight rise with incidents of violence causing injury up by two percent from 1,972 to 2,015 while violent offences that have not resulted in injury were up three percent from 4,716 to 4,835

There was also an increase in vehicle offences - up by 11 percent to 1,519 from 1,366

However, the surge in sexual and violence offences comes as the overall pattern of offending in Peterborough declines with the total number of offences committed during the year falling by three percent- from 23,089 incidents to 22,481.

Robberies were down 12 percent from 283 to 248 while theft offences fell from 6,640 to 6,448 – a drop of three percent. There was also a fall in drugs offences, down by 11 per cent from 689 to 611.

Public order incidents dropped by 22 per cent – down from 2,337 to 1,831 and the number of cases of stalking and harassment fell by eight percent, from 2,390 to 2,209 incidents.

While the number of house burglaries dropped by 32 percent from 671 to 458, break-ins at commercial properties were up eight percent from 280 to 301.

Criminal damage and arson offences dropped by eight percent from 2,337 a year ago to 2,153.

There was also a fall in shoplifting – down one percent from 2,008 to 1,989.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Whilst Peterborough is not the worst place we do have a worrying level of shoplifting, theft and violence.

"We need a much stronger focus on neighbourhood policing and joint work with the council and other partners.

"It is very welcome that we have recently seen an increase in 10 neighbourhood police officers in the city but we need more.

"These figures demonstrate the need to keep on campaigning for better action on community safety, anti-social behaviour and crime.”