Sex offender jailed for breaching court order and stealing from Peterborough shop

A sex offender has been jailed after stealing from a shop in Peterborough and breaching a strict court order.

Tai Mitchell, 23, had been placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2021 after being convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a child in Norfolk.

The conviction meant Mitchell was subject to Sex Offender Notification Requirements (SONR), which meant he had to keep police informed about his whereabouts and personal details.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Mitchell was recalled to prison in June for two days following a breach after he failed to comply with the supervision order.

“When he was released, he further breached the order when he failed to check in with police within three days of his release from custody.

“On 29 June, Mitchell also entered a One Stop store in Parnwell, Peterborough, where he filled a bag with items totalling more than £200, before leaving without paying.”

He was arrested on Saturday (23 August) and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

At Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Monday (25 August), Mitchell, of no fixed abode, was jailed for five months after admitting to one count of theft from a shop and one count of failing to comply with sex offenders register notifications.

PC Niamh Skipworth said: “Mitchell showed a clear disregard for the notification requirements, which are in place to protect the public, and most importantly, children.

“He also showed a clear disregard for the law, stealing more than £200 worth of goods from a shop. I am pleased he’s now behind bars for his actions.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.