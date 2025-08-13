A convicted sex offender said to pose a “serious sexual risk of harm” to children has been jailed after police found 10 mobile phones hidden in his mattress.

Muhammed Idrees, 53, was being managed in the community by specialist officers when they conducted a search of his home in Peterborough earlier this year.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “Idrees was forbidden from using or owning any device capable of accessing the internet or storing digital images under the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

"When officers arrived at his address in April to arrest him for an unrelated matter, Idrees produced two basic non-internet, non-camera phones, permitted under his conditions.

“However, a further search of his home revealed ten phones in his mattress, three of which had internet capability and seven built-in cameras.”

Idrees, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, later pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a SHPO and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday (11 August).

PC Emily Heriot, from the specialist management of sexual or violent offenders unit (MOSOVO), said: “Idrees went to great efforts to conceal his prohibited devices, with complete disregard for his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirements, which are in place to safeguard the public.

"These new convictions reflect the serious sexual risk of harm he poses to children.

“Our specialist officers work tirelessly to monitor and manage all registered sex offenders in the community and won’t hesitate to put them back before the courts if they discover any breaches.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.