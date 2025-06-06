Sex offender from Peterborough jailed after breaching strict court order

An examination of his phone showed he had deleted Whatsapp photos and TikTok messages, breaching his court order

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A registered sex offender from Peterborough has been jailed after twice breaching a strict court order.

Michael Jordan, 33, handed his Samsung mobile phone to police officers during a meeting with them and Probation on 21 March in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “An officer discovered the photo gallery on the device only displayed images since 1 March but Whatsapp messages, including pictures and videos, predated these.

Michael Jordan

“There were also sexual photos and videos in chats which were showing up as deleted and put Jordan in breach of his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

“The order, imposed following a conviction in March 2020 for breaching a previous SHPO, forbade him from using any device capable of connecting to the internet, unless he didn’t delete any internet history.

“It also prohibited use of any device capable of storing digital images unless no content was deleted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further examination of the phone found he had deleted Whatsapp conversations and pictures along with TikTok messages.”

On Wednesday (4 June), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Jordan, of Langley, Bretton, Peterborough, was jailed for 30 months for breaching a suspended sentence and two breaches of a SHPO, which he admitted.

PC Emily Heriot said: “Michael Jordan showed a complete disregard for his SHPO, despite knowing its conditions.

“I’m delighted he’s faced justice, and it shows how committed we are to managing sexual offenders and ensuring they comply with court orders.”