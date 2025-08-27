Serial thief jailed after shoplifting spree around Peterborough during which he stole meat, tools and iPhone
Darnell Baverstock, 27, began by stealing laundry products from Co-op in Oundle Road on 7 April, Cambs Police said.
In the following three months he went to multiple shops, stealing items including tools, a high value iPhone and various groceries.
A force spokesperson explained: “On 17 June Baverstock went to a branch of Lidl in Oundle Road and selected several meat products.
"When he tried to leave the shop without paying he was challenged by staff. In response, he pushed a man over and left the area.
“The spree ended on 27 July when he took various products from Dunelm in Maskew Avenue without paying.
“Baverstock was identified and arrested on 1 August by officers from Peterborough’s recently formed Spree Offender Team.”
It is estimated that he stole items worth £3700 during the spree.
Baverstock, of no known address, admitted 13 counts of theft from a shop and common assault.
At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, on August 26, he was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £550 compensation.
PC Jack Jenkins, from the Spree Offender Team, said: “Baverstock is a persistent thief who was clearly intent on stealing items whenever the opportunity arose.
“Retail crime has a significant impact on both businesses and the hard-working employees who witness these crimes.
“We are working hard to combat retail and other high-volume crimes as we seek to bring some of the county’s most prolific offenders to justice.”