Razor thief who attempted to stab supermarket security guard in Peterborough is jailed
Damon Loates, 51, went to Sainsbury’s, in Oxney Road, Peterborough, on Saturday (27 September) at about 8.45pm and stuffed multiple packs of high value razors into his duffle bag.
However, Cambs Police said he had been spotted on CCTV and the security guard challenged him as he set off an alarm leaving the store.
“Loates threatened the man and attempted to stab him in the hand with the syringe,” a force spokesperson said.
“Once restrained, Loates was discovered to have alcohol and razors worth more than £300 in the bag. Police arrived and he was arrested.”
Loates, of Gorefield Road, Leverington, admitted theft from a shop and common assault.
On Monday (29 September) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for six months and 12 weeks, including the activation of a previous suspended sentence.
PC Jack Sherrington commented: “Loates is a persistent offender who clearly didn’t learn his lesson after being given a suspended sentence earlier this year.
“This was a distressing experience for the security guard as Loates attempted to stab him with the syringe. I’d like to commend him for his bravery and determination not to let Loates get away.”