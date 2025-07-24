Prolific thief caught "red-handed" after stealing paint from B&Q in Peterborough

A prolific thief who stole alcohol and electrical items was caught red-handed trying to take paint from a shop without paying.

Jonathan Aspinwall, 36, went to B&Q, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, on 26 June, and attempted to steal the three tins of paint, Cambs Police said.

He was detained by security staff, who called police and Aspinwall was arrested.

A force spokesperson said: “This was the final incident in a spree of 12 offences in six weeks where he stole items worth more than £1,400 from supermarkets and other outlets in the city.”

Aspinwall, of no known address, admitted 12 counts of theft from a shop and one of burglary, which related to an incident on 7 May where he stole items from a business premises in Shrewsbury Avenue.

On Friday (18 July) at Cambridge Magistrates Court he was jailed for 12 weeks.

PC Matthew Amos commented: “Aspinwall was relentless as he went from place-to-place stealing items from shops and businesses.

“I’m pleased he has now been caught and appeared before the courts to answer for his actions.

“This type of offence can have a serious impact on businesses and cause significant distress for hard-working people in these outlets.”