Prolific shoplifter is banned from shopping centre

By Gemma Gadd
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
He’s been convicted of a whopping 20 shoplifting offences this year alone

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from a shopping centre in Peterborough.

Iltaf Hussain, 39, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (26 September).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It bans him from entering the Bretton Centre, as bordered by Flaxlands, Rightwell East, and Bretton Way.

Iltaf HussainIltaf Hussain
Iltaf Hussain

Cambs police said an application for the order was made after Hussain, of no fixed address, was convicted of various offences, “including ten counts of theft from a shop, in September, after he stole from Morrisons and Poundland, at the Bretton Centre”.

PC Rob Reay fsaid: “Since the beginning of this year, Hussain has been convicted of 20 shoplifting offences, with 19 of them being at the Morrisons Daily, in Bretton.

“I hope this CBO shows those affected by his offending that we do listen. We now have greater powers, as if he is found to be in breach of the order, we can arrest and put him before the courts.”

Anyone with information about Hussain breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.