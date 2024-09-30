Prolific shoplifter is banned from shopping centre
A prolific shoplifter has been banned from a shopping centre in Peterborough.
Iltaf Hussain, 39, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (26 September).
It bans him from entering the Bretton Centre, as bordered by Flaxlands, Rightwell East, and Bretton Way.
Cambs police said an application for the order was made after Hussain, of no fixed address, was convicted of various offences, “including ten counts of theft from a shop, in September, after he stole from Morrisons and Poundland, at the Bretton Centre”.
PC Rob Reay fsaid: “Since the beginning of this year, Hussain has been convicted of 20 shoplifting offences, with 19 of them being at the Morrisons Daily, in Bretton.
“I hope this CBO shows those affected by his offending that we do listen. We now have greater powers, as if he is found to be in breach of the order, we can arrest and put him before the courts.”
Anyone with information about Hussain breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.