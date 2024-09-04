Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Items he stole included £100 worth of air fresheners from Poundland

A prolific Peterborough shoplifter who targeted a shop in Bretton nine times in three weeks has been jailed.

Iltaf Hussain, 39, entered Morrisons Daily in Bretton, Peterborough, on August 19 and picked up various items totalling £370.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambs police said: “He was confronted by two members of staff who he proceeded to be verbally abusive towards and hit one of them on the shoulder before leaving.

Iltaf Hussain

“Hussain, of no fixed address, was arrested by officers on August 31 in Lutton Grove, Westwood, and later charged with a public order offence, assault by beating and ten counts of theft from a shop after he was found to have stolen £100 worth of air fresheners from Poundland, Bretton Centre, and had returned to Morrisons Daily another eight times between 9 and 30 August where he stole items amounting to £1,676.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 2), where he was sentenced to eight months in prison and is to pay £225 in compensation to Morrisons Daily and £25 in compensation to Poundland after admitting all offences.

He has also been made subject of an interim Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from the Bretton Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Daniel Young, who investigated, said: “Assaults and abuse towards retail staff is completely unacceptable and no one should have to experience this, especially in the workplace.

“I hope the interim CBO, which is in place until further order, gives the businesses affected by Hussain some respite. It allows us to have increased powers when it comes to tackling his repeated offending as we can arrest and put him back before the courts every time he is found to be in breach of it.”