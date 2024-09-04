He was caught on CCTV taking ‘large quantities of chocolate’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prolific chocolate thief who stole more than £400 worth of chocolate from a shop in Peterborough has been jailed.

Mark Smith, 41, was caught on CCTV at WH Smith at A1 Services in Peterborough on two occasions last month taking large quantities of chocolate each time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, of no fixed address, was arrested by neighbourhood officers in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough for two counts of theft from a shop and for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after he entered Tesco in Orton Wistow, Peterborough, on August 18.

Mark Smith

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30), where he was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison and is to pay £75 in compensation to WH Smith after admitting all offences.

PC Saunders, from Peterborough’s Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Smith’s prolific offending has had a significant impact on the businesses that he has targeted and I would like to thank them all for their co-operation through the consistent reporting of incidents.

“Due to the CBO, we are able to have greater powers when it comes to tackling his offending as we can arrest and put him back before the courts with every breach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith is subject of a two-year CBO, which bans him from entering: Ortongate Shopping Centre, as bordered by Misterton and the busway footpath to rear of the centre, or any Tesco, Spar, or Co-Op in Peterborough.

Anyone with information about Smith breaching his CBO should contact police via the online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.