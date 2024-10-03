Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He had previously been caught stealing items including Pokémon cards, meat and a copy of The Sun newspaper

A prolific criminal with more than 50 convictions for theft-related offences has been given a second chance by a judge.

Reece Fraser-Davis, 37, was arrested near his home in Oakleigh Drive, Woodston, Peterborough, on 21 August in connection with several shoplifting offences.

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “Between 13 July and 6 August he had targeted Budgens, in Valley Park Centre, Woodston, on three separate occasions where he stole items including packs of meat, chocolate, biscuits, beer, hay fever medication and a copy of The Sun newspaper.

“On 29 July he had been caught on CCTV entering a ‘staff-only’ area in Waterstones, Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, and stealing two boxes of Pokémon cards worth more than £150.

“Upon his arrest he was found in possession of nine wraps of heroin.”

Fraser-Davis appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (30 September) where he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting three counts of theft from a shop, burglary including theft and being in possession of heroin. He must also complete a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

PC Tom Rice, who investigated, said: “Repeat shoplifters such as Fraser-Davis can have a significant impact on the businesses they target. We have been working closely with retailers across the city to tackle crime such as thefts and assaults against their staff.

“Fraser-Davis has been given another chance by not being sent to prison in order for him to receive support around rehabilitation to try to put a stop to his offending.”