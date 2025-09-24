Prisoner who made weapon from broken toilet before attempting escape from HMP Peterborough has his sentence extended
Shane Sinfield-Dynes, 31, was in his cell at HMP Peterborough on 21 September 2024 when he asked prison officers to bring him some toilet paper.
“When the officer unlocked his cell to pass it to him, Sinfield-Dynes immediately charged towards him, pushing him in the face in an attempt to escape his cell,” a spokesperson for Cambs Police said.
“He then headbutted another officer to the chest before he was restrained and handcuffed.
“While at HMP Norwich in November of 2024, Sinfield-Dynes was also found with a weapon made from a sharpened piece porcelain which he had broken off the toilet in his cell.”
Sinfield-Dynes admitted to assault by beating of an emergency worker and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon in prison.
At Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (17 September), Sinfield-Dynes was ordered to serve an additional one year and six months, consecutive to his existing sentence.
DS Louis Scott commented: “Prison officers should not have to tolerate this level of threat or violence while at work, and I hope this case demonstrates there are real consequences for inmates who choose to threaten or attack prison staff or their fellow prisoners.”