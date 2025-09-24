A prisoner has had his sentence extended after he assaulted prison officers and made a weapon out of a ceramic piece of toilet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Sinfield-Dynes, 31, was in his cell at HMP Peterborough on 21 September 2024 when he asked prison officers to bring him some toilet paper.

“When the officer unlocked his cell to pass it to him, Sinfield-Dynes immediately charged towards him, pushing him in the face in an attempt to escape his cell,” a spokesperson for Cambs Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He then headbutted another officer to the chest before he was restrained and handcuffed.

HMP Peterborough.

“While at HMP Norwich in November of 2024, Sinfield-Dynes was also found with a weapon made from a sharpened piece porcelain which he had broken off the toilet in his cell.”

Sinfield-Dynes admitted to assault by beating of an emergency worker and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon in prison.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (17 September), Sinfield-Dynes was ordered to serve an additional one year and six months, consecutive to his existing sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Louis Scott commented: “Prison officers should not have to tolerate this level of threat or violence while at work, and I hope this case demonstrates there are real consequences for inmates who choose to threaten or attack prison staff or their fellow prisoners.”