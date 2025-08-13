Prisoner unleashed "brutal" assault on fellow inmate at HMP Peterborough - causing him to have a seizure
Danderson Decker, 30, launched an unprovoked attack on the man in a wing at HMP Peterborough on 15 March, 2024.
“The victim was leaving his cell and had his back to Decker when the latter punched him in the back of the head,” a Cambs Police spokesperson said.
“He suffered a seizure and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.”
On Friday (8 August), at Cambridge Crown Court, Decker, of Bromham Road, Bedford, was jailed for three years and seven months, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.
DC James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, commented: “This was a brutal assault, which is reflected in the sentence handed down. Assault is assault, wherever it takes place, and is always treated seriously by police and the criminal justice system.”