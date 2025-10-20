Police plea for help to find two stolen cars in Peterborough as fears grow vehicles could be used in future crimes
The appeal comes after a dark blue Audi S3 and the light blue Audi RS3 were stolen in a burglary in Peterborough earlier today.
Two raiders broke into a property in Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, at about 3.20am today (October 20) and then took the keys to the vehicles before driving off in both.
Detectives say they are concerned the stolen vehicles could be used in further crime and have released images of the cars.
Anyone with information, video doorbell or dashcam footage, or anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police online www.cambs.police.uk using reference 35/79552/25.
Those without internet access should call 101.