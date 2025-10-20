Police have issued an urgent plea for the public to help find two stolen cars as fears grow they could be used in future crimes.

The appeal comes after a dark blue Audi S3 and the light blue Audi RS3 were stolen in a burglary in Peterborough earlier today.

Two raiders broke into a property in Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, at about 3.20am today (October 20) and then took the keys to the vehicles before driving off in both.

Detectives say they are concerned the stolen vehicles could be used in further crime and have released images of the cars.

The light blue Audi RS3 stolen in a burglary in Peterborough

Anyone with information, video doorbell or dashcam footage, or anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police online www.cambs.police.uk using reference 35/79552/25.

Those without internet access should call 101.