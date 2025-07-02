Police appeal after gold coins worth more than £30,000 stolen from Oundle home

Police investigating the theft of gold coins worth more than £30,000 from a home in Oundle are appealing for help from the public.

Detectives say the 20 gold bullion coins were stolen from a home in Rock Road, Oundle, between 2pm and 4pm on June 18.

The coins are described as 10 1oz gold Britannia bullion coins, and 10 ¼oz gold Britannia bullion coins..

Police are now asking anyone who may have been approached by someone selling coins, or who has seen the sale of these coins on social media or elsewhere online to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the burglary or coins is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000358119 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

A 36-year-old Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of theft has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.