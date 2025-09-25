PICTURES: Police release images of four people they wish to speak to in connection with an arson attack at Flag Fen

The appeal comes after several huts at the Flag Fen Bronze Age Centre in The Droveway, Northey Road, Peterborough, were deliberately set alight at just before 10pm on July 13.

Now police are urging anyone with any information about the arson, or who recognises anyone pictured, to contact them online here quoting crime reference 35/52237/25.

Call 101 if you do not have internet access.

