A thief who stole two bicycles in broad daylight has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in compensation to the owners.

William Thornton (49) was seen repeatedly approaching a cycle rack in Rivergate, Peterborough, and trying to break the locks on two bikes.

A court heard that Thornton spent six minutes going back and forth to the bikes until he finally managed to break the locks and make off with the cycles.

The thefts took place at about 11am on August 20.

The court was also told that several months later Thornton stole goods from another store before going on to a second shop where he was spotted trying to steal goods.

On 15 October he went to Co-op in Columbus Road where he stole items worth £85 before cycling away.

On 27 October Thornton went to Aldi in Flaxland, Bretton.

He selected a pair of gloves and broke the security tag from them, before being challenged by staff and leaving the area empty handed.

He was arrested the following day and went on to admit two counts of theft of a pedal cycle, theft from a shop and attempted theft from a shop.

At a hearing at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on October 30, Thornton, of Padholme Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 12 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay £1,450 compensation to the bike owners and £85 to Co-op.

Afterwards, PC Jordan Pleyer said: “Thornton was determined to steal these two bikes in broad daylight, repeatedly going back before being spooked by passers-by and returning.

“Unfortunately, he was successful, but I’m pleased he was identified and has now been ordered to compensate the victims for his actions.”