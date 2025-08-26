Peterborough thief jailed after trying to hide four bottles of vodka down his trousers

A thief who tried to hide four bottles of vodka down his trousers at a Peterborough supermarket has been jailed.

Wayne McKie (47) was spotted pushing the bottles into his trousers by a security guard at Lidl in Sugar Way, Woodston,

He then selected a fizzy drink and began to head for the tills when he was approached by the guard.

McKie was asked to remove the vodka from his trousers and became aggressive and managed to escape on a bike with two of the bottles.

But at about 9.30pm the same day, McKie returned to the shop and tried to repeat the tactic, placing another four bottles of vodka down his trousers.

When he attempted to leave the store an alarm was set off and he was challenged by security staff.

When he realised the security guard had called police, McKie pushed him out of the way and managed to escape empty handed.

In the following weeks McKie continued to steal alcohol from shops including B&M in Bridge Street and Morrisons in Cardea, as well as stealing food from a branch of Greggs.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on August 21, McKie, of Taverners Road, Peterborough, admitted seven courts of theft from a shop and one of assault by beating.

He was jailed for 12 weeks.

PC Rebecca Risebrow said: “McKie brazenly attempted to steal from the same shop twice on the same day and continued to take items from other outlets in the weeks that followed.

“He is a clearly a persistent offender.

"I’m pleased he has been apprehended and answered for his crimes.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary recently launched a Spree Offender Team for Peterborough and Fenland who will tackle some of the most prolific offenders.